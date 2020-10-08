Even under the communist tyranny in China, the government has eliminated COVID-related restrictions in time for what is known as the Golden Week where people are given a week off to travel and visit friends and family. Imagine, living under the slavery of a communist dictatorship. Your economic and civil liberties dictated by government "experts" and bureaucrats and enforced by tanks and soldiers. It’s unthinkable for most Americans. What makes the comparison even more uncomfortable is the Chinese communists have reopened the country.

Reportedly more than 4 million visitors travel to China during the first four days of the annual holiday. Now, China without restrictions is still a place that most Americans would reject outright, but the point remains, how is it that communist country is back to work and normal life and New Jersey is not?!?

The good news is that medical experts and doctors are pushing back. NJ Governor Phil Murphy has often said he is "listening to the science". Really gov? Ya sure? Because there are now more than 12,000 doctors, epidemiologists, infectious disease experts, scientists and other medical practitioners who have signed a letter explaining why the entire nation must open immediately. So we now have thousands of docs and scientists all putting their reputation on the line signing a declaration explaining what smart people have known and been saying for months, protect the vulnerable and open EVERYTHING. ZERO PRESS COVERAGE. The shutdown is only about power, nothing to do with public health and safety.

Here’s a pull quote from the Declaration pushing back on the lockdown measures and the damage they are causing to the human family:

Keeping these measures in place until a vaccine is available will cause irreparable damage, with the underprivileged disproportionately harmed. Fortunately, our understanding of the virus is growing. We know that vulnerability to death from COVID-19 is more than a thousand-fold higher in the old and infirm than the young. Indeed, for children, COVID-19 is less dangerous than many other harms, including influenza. As immunity builds in the population, the risk of infection to all – including the vulnerable – falls. We know that all populations will eventually reach herd immunity – i.e. the point at which the rate of new infections is stable – and that this can be assisted by (but is not dependent upon) a vaccine. Our goal should therefore be to minimize mortality and social harm until we reach herd immunity. The most compassionate approach that balances the risks and benefits of reaching herd immunity, is to allow those who are at minimal risk of death to live their lives normally to build up immunity to the virus through natural infection, while better protecting those who are at highest risk. We call this Focused Protection. - https://gbdeclaration.org/

Of course it’s unlikely that Governor Murphy will sign it as he seems focused only on perpetuating the illusion that we are still in the midst of a public health crisis. Actually the opposite is true, the lockdowns are creating the next public health crisis when it comes to all the other things that can kill you, most far deadlier than COVID. Another pull quote from the scientists & docs:

Current lockdown policies are producing devastating effects on short and long-term public health. The results (to name a few) include lower childhood vaccination rates, worsening cardiovascular disease outcomes, fewer cancer screenings and deteriorating mental health – leading to greater excess mortality in years to come, with the working class and younger members of society carrying the heaviest burden. Keeping students out of school is a grave injustice. - https://gbdeclaration.org/

Beyond the obvious need for us to get back to normal is the way governors like Phil Murphy justify the continued lockdown. The so-called "metrics" are almost completely unreliable because they are not being used properly. And that is from the noble prize winner who created the tests in the first place!!

So, bad info, new health crisis, economic devastation and potential irreparable harm to children, families and communities. It’s long overdue to reopen everything. Herd immunity is a real thing and it doesn’t require a vaccine. Another great point from the docs:

And new research shows clearly that when it comes to children especially, lockdowns are far more deadly than the virus. This is from the British Medical Journal from this week.

Focused protection is possible if we stop the panic among the general public, put down the masks and get back to real life. Focus on the vulnerable, the nursing homes and other long term medical facilities. It’s time to listen to the science and the docs and reopen all of it. Immediately if not sooner.

