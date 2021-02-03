NJ National Guard troops return home from Washington
Members of the New Jersey National Guard returning home from deployment to Washington bumped elbows with Gov. Phil Murphy as they got off buses at the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst on Wednesday afternoon.
New Jersey sent 550 members in response to the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and they remained there for nearly a month.
https://twitter.com/GovMurphy/status/1357029925354524678
