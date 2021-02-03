Members of the New Jersey National Guard returning home from deployment to Washington bumped elbows with Gov. Phil Murphy as they got off buses at the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst on Wednesday afternoon.

New Jersey sent 550 members in response to the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and they remained there for nearly a month.

https://twitter.com/GovMurphy/status/1357029925354524678

