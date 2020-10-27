Mask mandates and lockdowns. That's the cry from corrupt, power-grabbing elites like Phil Murphy.

We can see the results of these policies with surging positive tests in our state and across the world. France. Spain. Germany. All locked down with mask mandates and yet seeing a so-called "spike" in cases. The death toll in Europe has topped 250,000 people. SO what have we learned?

We've learned beyond a doubt that states that implemented harsh lockdowns fared WORSE than states that refused to lock down. Japan and Sweden lead the success story. For the rest? Economy crushed. Millions out of work. Socialization wrecked. Normalcy is a thing of the past. Yet despite all of these measures implemented by the 'Lab Coat' Tyranny ... the second wave still hit. Masks and lockdowns simply failed. The contrast is perhaps best explained when you look at Sweden, which is on track to have ZERO excess deaths compared to 2019.

Think about that for a minute. No lockdown, smart policies limiting huge gatherings and staying home when sick.

As I’ve been saying since mid March, lockdowns and mask-wearing in public are absurd and dangerous. But New Jersey politicians are insisting on a never-ending use of these liberty-crushing, health-compromising tactics. As we predicted, the second wave is hitting lockdown areas harder than places where liberty, science and common sense were respected. Now these same corrupt politicians are pushing the same absurd and irrelevant metrics based on inaccurate PCR tests to justify another lockdown.

Bottom line is that states/countries with 180-degree different policies had the same flattening of curve. Lockdowns and mask mandates kill. And in other news, while your business is crushed, your kids are suffering and you're worried about your next paycheck, New Jersey Democrats are shouting about a SCOTUS nominee and confirmation instead of working toward real relief for families and businesses crushed by their failed policies.

We’ve learned that people at home and taking recommended precautions will test positive. Old, unhealthy people might get sick and die. But that is reality with or without COVID. Stay home if you’re sick. Otherwise, enjoy life. Take vitamin C, D and zinc. Go for a walk. Increase your protein and fiber consumption. Sweat. And get back to normal.

You are not guilty of fueling the pandemic by having a gathering at your home. It is criminal for the government to convince people that their normal activities are the cause of viral spread. This is the same governor who pushed sick people from hospitals to nursing homes resulting in the deaths of thousands of elderly, compromised grandmas and grandpas. Don't let them convince you to trade your freedom and family for a slice of fake security. The masks and distance will not save you. But they may crush you under the weight of an out-of-control government bent on oppressing your liberty and isolating you so you can't resist. Have your party. Be smart about health. Tell people who are sick to stay home, and anyone scared to stay away as well. For the rest of us, I can't wait to carve the turkey with family and friends

There's another point to be made as well. Herd immunity is real. Dr. Daniel Murphy, who heads up Emergency Medicine at St. Barnabas in the Bronx, was talking about it back in April. Now many docs ... 10s of thousands in fact ... are saying that mask mandates/lockdowns are the problem, not the solution. Docs also weighing in that mandates and lockdowns actually slow the process of herd immunity. Most people have better than a 99.9% chance of survival with COVID and you are likely more vulnerable as a younger healthy person from the flu. The mortality rate is also right in line with the seasonal flu. If we're actually serious about listening to the docs, why are 40,000-plus plus docs and medical specialists being ignored?

Herd immunity is what happens with viruses and society. Contrary to political shills like Dr. Anthony Fauci, it’s not a political strategy, it's a simple reality of life. Vaccines, flu shots, all positive, but should have no bearing on whether healthy people will be able to go about their normal lives. And Fauci is not the only "expert" in DC. The very accomplished Dr. Scott Atlas is advising POTUS and getting hammered by the left. In fact he's been censored on social media! If we’re listening to the medical experts then why does Bill Gates, who doesn’t have a college degree, make all the headlines and get the platform to advise on a vaccine? He’s got money, like big hospitals and pharma, but doesn’t have anything close to the expertise of the tens of thousands of medical professionals who signed the Great Barrington Declaration.

Any future lockdown imposed by Trenton — including restrictions on Halloween and Thanksgiving — have NOTHING to do with public safety. This is about arbitrary government power being exercised in the name of "safety." Resist. Fight Back. Gather and enjoy your family and friends. Murphy has betrayed us and our liberty. He is not only un-American, but he's faking us out in order to distract you from holding him accountable for policies that killed thousands of our friends and neighbors. When you gather this Thanksgiving, raise a glass to those who won't be joining us this season because they were sentenced to death by Murphy and his complicit cohorts.

