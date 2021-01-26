Once hailed as ‘unsung hero,’ ex-Marine from NJ charged in D.C. riot

A Marine veteran who was once described as an "unsung hero" is the latest New Jersey resident charged in connection with the insurrection at the Capitol.

Hector Vargas Santos, of Jersey City, was identified by a neighbor who saw him in a photo climbing a Capitol wall during the attack by Trump supporters on the Capitol.

Santos is seen in a Facebook photo standing at the foot of a wall outside the Capitol. The caption says, "we the people took over the U.S. Capitol #HOLD THE LINE," according to the FBI's complaint against him.

He also posted two selfie videos with the words "Hector Vargas is at the United States Capitol," the FBI said. The videos show the Capitol dome from the inside, with the caption, "Guys we're INSIDE the chamber."

In the video, Vargas says "we took over this motherf****r … we took over this f***ing capitol, tell them," according to the complaint.

The complaint also said he created a GoFundMe page seeking donations to help "true American patriots" to "fight the good fight in Washington DC."

According to the complaint, Vargas's now-deleted Twitter account included a photo of him wearing the same "Trump 2020" baseball cap that he wore inside the Capitol.

A neighbor told the FBI that Vargas was part of a Jersey City Times article in May that profiled his delivering meals to the homeless, according to the complaint.

Screenshot from Hector Vargas' Facebook page (FBI)

Other New Jersey residents previously charged in connection with the deadly Capitol riot include:

