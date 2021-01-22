More from NJ charged in Trump riot: Monmouth cop, MMA fighter

A Monmouth County correctional police officer and an MMA fighter were among four more New Jersey people charged on Friday in connection with the incursion at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The arrests of Marissa Suarez, Patricia Todisco, Stephanie Hazelton and Scott Fairlamb brings the number of New Jersey residents charged to nine.

Suarez, who worked as a correctional police officer at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution for the past year, submitted her resignation on Friday, according to Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden.

"A violation of federal or state law of any kind is unacceptable, particularly from a sworn member of law enforcement whose role is to protect and serve," said Golden, who is head of the Monmouth County Republican Committee. "Actions have consequences and that applies to those who participated in the peaceful protests that resulted in violence at the Capitol."

Fairlamb is a MMA fighter nicknamed Wildman and runs a gym in Pompton Lakes called Fairlamb Fit. He was one of many gyms that reopened in defiance of the executive orders in May, according to a CBS New York report.

Fairlamb was spotted in several videos submitted to the FBI, including one in which he is seen shoving and punching a police officer's head, according to the criminal complaint.

A second tipster sent the FBI video showing Fairlamb carrying a collapsible baton and the caption "what patriots do? We f***in' disarm them and then we storm f***in' the capitol." A second video shows Fairlamb entering the Capitol and a third showed climbing scaffolding at the Capitol.

Another tipster told the FBI that Fairlamb had posted video of himself saying he would "disarm them and storm the Capitol."

Hazelton, who was better known as Ayla Wolf, was seen in video shouting instructions to others in the crowd, as reported by Philadelphia Magazine. She has been involved with protests and events against executive orders issued by Gov. Phil Murphy in response to the pandemic.

In the video, the woman that the magazine identified as Hazelton shouts repeatedly for "more men" to join those pushing their way inside the federal building, in which members of Congress were ushered into protective isolation as the mob broke windows and scaled walls to enter.

Suarez and Todisco had initial court appearances Friday afternoon and each posted $10,000 bail. Hazelton, of Medford, and Fairlamb, of Sussex County, also were scheduled for initial court appearances Friday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Rasha Abual-Ragheb, a Fairfield resident who goes by Rasha Abu, was charged on Jan. 16 after someone who saw a picture of her inside the Capitol tipped off the FBI, officials said. Her arrest was announced on Friday.

Patrick Stedman, a self-described dating and relationship strategist, was charged on Thursday with being at the riot. According to the affidavit, Stedman posted a Twitter video during the attack, saying he had made it into the Senate chamber.

Leonard Guthrie, of Cape May County, was charged with unlawful entry but said he did not enter the Capitol building even though images show him there.

Thomas Baranyi, of Ewing, who claimed in a TV interview that he was next to Ashli Babbitt when she was fatally shot by a Capitol police officer, was charged with disorderly or disruptive conduct.

Army Reservist Timothy Louis Hale-Cusanelli, a Colts Neck man who worked at Naval Weapons Station Earle, was also charged.

U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, a native of South River, was killed during the siege but no one has been charged with his death.

During the melee, Sicknick was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher, law enforcement officials have said.

