What? Apparently this is NJ’s favorite Thanksgiving side dish

Don’t get me wrong, I absolutely love Halloween and Christmas, but I have always felt that Thanksgiving doesn’t get enough credit as a holiday.

You don’t need to wrack your brain to think of a great gift for anyone; you don’t have to keep getting up throughout the night to give kids candy or plan a costume… You just eat, drink, and watch TV.

I would say ‘be merry,” but that’s not necessarily true at a lot of family gatherings. The food is still nice, though!

And when it comes to the food, can we all agree that Thanksgiving is about the side dishes? Sure, the turkey is fine, but is it ever really the star of the show?

Nah.

So, what is the favorite Thanksgiving side dish in the Garden State? The website All Recipes wanted to find out.

They looked at which recipes for side dishes were most searched in each state.

The six that were most popular in the U.S. were green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole, cornbread dressing, candied yams, and corn pudding.

I never would have guessed what New Jersey’s most searched food was.

New Jersey’s most searched Thanksgiving side dish is the sweet potato casserole

That gets a big ol’ “huh?” from me.

Maybe it’s because I’m not a sweet potato fan in general, so it in casserole form just seems nasty. Though it seems I’m in the minority.

The sweet potato casserole was the #1 side dish in 15 other states in the U.S.: Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia.

You can check out the full list here.

