What an injustice! Did you know Google is casually insulting New Jersey?

OK, Google, this is personal, and I’m about to put your petty shade on display.

Reader, I’m sure you know about the example sentence to help you understand the word you looked up.

demaerre demaerre loading...

Apparently, Google is using them as a way to take a swipe at the great Garden State.

To quote Stephanie Tanner of Full House: how rude?!

One eagle-eyed Twitter user noticed that when you Google the definition of the word “dread,” the following comes up:

Dread (verb) anticipate with great apprehension or fear

And here’s the second definition:

Dread (noun) great fear or apprehension

Get a load of the example sentence they used:

The thought of returning to New Jersey filled her with dread.

Excuse you, Google?

I have to be honest, it was bold of you to take a controversial stance against the state known for the likes of Tony Soprano, you had to know we’d come for you.

This was clearly written by someone who isn’t familiar with our state.

I mean, think about it: what was this fictional woman dreading? Sure, she may have been thinking of our property taxes, but if not them, then what?

Our gorgeous beaches?

Americans Begin To Celebrate Fourth Of July Holiday Weekend At Jersey Shore Getty Images loading...

Atlantic City coastline (Kylie Moore, Townsquare Media) Atlantic City coastline (Kylie Moore, Townsquare Media) loading...

Our better-than-the-rest pizza and bagels?

Credit nitrub Credit

nitrub loading...

Hearty Breakfast Sandwich on a Bagel with Egg Bacon and Cheese bhofack2 loading...

The undeniable talent to come out of New Jersey?

Bruce Springsteen

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Meryl Streep

2019 Toronto International Film Festival - "The Laundromat" Premiere Getty Images loading...

Frank Sinatra

Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) loading...

The 15th Annual CNN Heroes: All-Star Tribute Getty Images for CNN. A WarnerMe loading...

The way the movie industry is eyeing New Jersey as a filming location?

Photo by Avel Chuklanov on Unsplash Photo by Avel Chuklanov on Unsplash loading...

Oh, I know, it must be the fact that we’re home to the world’s tallest, fastest roller coaster, Kingda Ka at Six Flags Great Adventure.

Kingda Ka at Six Flags Great Adventure (Photo Credit: Six Flags) Kingda Ka at Six Flags Great Adventure (Photo Credit: Six Flags) loading...

Google, you’re embarrassing yourself by using us as a punchline. The Garden State is so much more than outsiders give us credit for.

If I were the employee who wrote that example sentence I’d be “dreading” the day I realized how wrong I was.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

NJ beach tags guide for summer 2022 We're coming up on another summer at the Jersey Shore! Before you get lost in the excitement of sunny days on the sand, we're running down how much seasonal/weekly/daily beach tags will cost you, and the pre-season deals you can still take advantage of!

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State