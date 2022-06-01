What an injustice! Did you know Google is casually insulting New Jersey?
OK, Google, this is personal, and I’m about to put your petty shade on display.
Reader, I’m sure you know about the example sentence to help you understand the word you looked up.
Apparently, Google is using them as a way to take a swipe at the great Garden State.
To quote Stephanie Tanner of Full House: how rude?!
One eagle-eyed Twitter user noticed that when you Google the definition of the word “dread,” the following comes up:
Dread (verb)
anticipate with great apprehension or fear
And here’s the second definition:
Dread (noun)
great fear or apprehension
Get a load of the example sentence they used:
The thought of returning to New Jersey filled her with dread.
Excuse you, Google?
I have to be honest, it was bold of you to take a controversial stance against the state known for the likes of Tony Soprano, you had to know we’d come for you.
This was clearly written by someone who isn’t familiar with our state.
I mean, think about it: what was this fictional woman dreading? Sure, she may have been thinking of our property taxes, but if not them, then what?
Our gorgeous beaches?
Our better-than-the-rest pizza and bagels?
The undeniable talent to come out of New Jersey?
Bruce Springsteen
Meryl Streep
Frank Sinatra
Rachel Zegler
The way the movie industry is eyeing New Jersey as a filming location?
Oh, I know, it must be the fact that we’re home to the world’s tallest, fastest roller coaster, Kingda Ka at Six Flags Great Adventure.
Google, you’re embarrassing yourself by using us as a punchline. The Garden State is so much more than outsiders give us credit for.
If I were the employee who wrote that example sentence I’d be “dreading” the day I realized how wrong I was.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
