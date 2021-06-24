Westmont, NJ’s Bricco Pizza earns top 5 in nationwide ranking

If you live in Jersey it’s not a secret that our pizza is the best. But the rest of the world may beg to differ. We New Jerseyans have continued to prove ourselves, however, and a South Jersey Pizzeria has been named number 4 in the country, according to Big7travel.com.

The lucky pizza shop is Bricco Coal Fired Pizza, which is located in Westmont. So how did Bricco earn this esteemed ranking? It all comes down to their brick oven. Bricco bakes all of their pies in a custom 1,000-degree coal fired oven. This kind of oven creates that beautiful bubbly char in the crust that pizza lovers hope for.

In addition to their oven, a good pizza also requires fresh ingredients. Bricco purchases all of their ingredients from local farmers markets and does their best to keep the ingredients consistent.

Briccos is almost a hidden gem, which makes it even cooler that they’ve been named the fourth best pizzeria. Sure there are other great and well known pizzerias in Jersey, but Briccos is something special.

Their menu consists of the usual coal-fired pies but also has an array of unique pies such as short rib, summer corn, spicy chicken and “The Stinger” which is a buffalo mozzarella pie with honey and fresh basil.

If your mouth isn’t already watering, you may have to head over to Briccos and check out the pizza for yourself. I sure want to try one of America’s best pizzas.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.