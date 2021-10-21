Westfield, NJ on edge: Woman raped at home after lunchtime jog

WESTFIELD — Details are few but warnings are many following the reported rape of a woman by a man who burst into her home after she got back from jogging Tuesday afternoon.

Union County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Michael Sheets told New Jersey 101.5 that officials are investigating the incident at a home in the area of Longfellow and Forest Avenues in Westfield near the Scotch Plains border at approximately 12:50 p.m.

A composite sketch of the suspect in the assault was released by the prosecutor's office on Thursday afternoon. Spokesman Michael Sheets warned against approaching any individuals they believe to resemble the person in the sketch

Union County Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for tips left at utip.org or 908-654-TIPS (8477) that result in an indictment and conviction.

Westfield police asked for security video footage to contact them at 908-789-4000.

Police told NJ.com reported the woman was returning home from a run when the attack occurred.

'Please be extra cautious'

Police in Westfield and Scotch Plains urged residents to be aware of their surroundings and to lock up their houses and vehicles.

Westfield police and Mayor Shelly Brindle said that they could not discuss the case but were aware of the "fear and uncertainty" the attack has created.

"A significantly enhanced police presence has been established and additional patrols have also been deployed throughout town," they said.

Scotch Plains police urged residents to be aware of their surroundings, take their cell phones with them when leaving the house and to keep doors, ground-level windows and garages locked.

"Please be extra cautious! Do whatever you can to keep yourself and your loved ones safe," police said.

