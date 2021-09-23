WESTAMPTON — Township police are publicizing a 47-second composite video that appears to show several people in the act of stealing catalytic converters from school buses owned by the Burlington County Special Services School and Burlington County Institute of Technology.

Two camera angles are seen in the video. The first features two clips of a gray, four-door sedan turning around in a parking lot, first from a wide-angle shot and then appearing to be digitally zoomed in and repeated.

The second angle, from elsewhere in the parking lot, shows a row of school buses and two people who appear to be in dark clothing approaching two of the buses. Nothing else can be seen once the individuals walk between the buses.

Police said 12 catalytic converters were cut between Friday and Monday, and a rear fence around the parking lot was damaged.

Authorities estimated that around 100 converters have been stolen in Westampton so far this year.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

