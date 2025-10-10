Our Blue Friday honoree today is West Windsor Chief of Police Rob Garofalo and the entire West Windsor Police Department.

Although we typically talk about a story of one or two officers who went above and beyond the call of duty. Today, we are honoring a Chief and an entire department for a charitable event called Operation Bark Drop.

🐶West Windsor Police Go Beyond the Badge for Local Pets

Each December, the West Windsor Police Department and the West Windsor PBA 271 come together to make tails wag across Mercer County with our heartfelt tradition, Operation Bark Drop.

Now in its 12th year, this community-powered donation drive brings joy to local shelter pets through generous contributions of food, toys, treats, and supplies.

Last year's effort helped stock dozens of shelters with essential items and festive cheer. The outpouring of support from businesses like yours made all the difference.

In 2025, they're aiming even higher.

🐶How to Donate to Operation Bark Drop

Deliveries begin Wednesday, Dec. 17, but you can donate now here. They also have an Amazon wish list. Every dollar, toy, and bag of food helps bring wagging tails and holiday cheer to shelter pets across Mercer County.

Operation Bark Drop unites the community in holiday giving, bringing joy to shelter animals and vital supplies to local organizations in need.