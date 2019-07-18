West Windsor cops free fawn from soccer net

WEST WINDSOR — Two officers freed a fawn that got stuck in a soccer net on Thursday morning.

K9 Officer Doug Montgomery and Patrolman Ted Hojnacki, who have handled animals many times in their careers, were sent to the West Windsor Estates development about 7 a.m. and found the small deer wrapped in a net.

One of the officers held the bleating deer while the other used a pocket knife to cut away the net.

Once freed, the deer quickly gets up and runs into the woods.

