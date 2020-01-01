Welcome to New Jersey’s first babies of 2020!

There were lots of babies born in New Jersey in the early hours of 2020 but the first baby of the new year and decade was born within the first minute after midnight.

Based on a survey of New Jersey hospitals by New Jersey 101.5, baby Lucien, born at 12:01 a.m. was the first baby to arrive in the new year to mom Kuulei, dad Dakotah and his big sister Lola from Pemberton. Lucien was born at Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly weighing just over 7 pounds at 19.25 inches.

The first girl of the year was Mirabel Rose born at Virtua Voorhees Hospital in Mount Holly born to parents Jessica and Jeremiah of Medford. She weighed 6 pounds and 3.5 ounces at 21 inches.

Virtua spokesman Daniel Moise said both were the first babies born in Camden and Burlington counties, respectively.

Mirabel Rose with parents Jessica and Jeremiah (Virtua Memorial Hospital)

Other new babies born in the early hours of 2020:

12:13 a.m. - Ezekiel Eli Sepulveda was delivered by his mother, Claret Sepulveda, of Paterson, at 12:13 a.m. at Hackensack University Medical Center, according to spokeswoman Theresa M. Dowd.

12:16 a.m. - A boy arrived for Vincent Musarra and Adriana Fori at Jersey Shore University Medical Center. He was also the first baby born in Monmouth County in the new year, according to Dowd.

12:34 a.m. - Amari Fields was born at 12:34 a.m. at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, according to hospital spokeswoman Patricia Mitrano.

"Britany Drewery’s third child was anxious to enter into this world and although she was scheduled to have her labor induced, Amari had different plans. It was a natural birth and all welcomed him into the world," Mitrano told New Jersey 101.5.

12:54 a.m. - A baby born at Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge was the first baby of the new year in Middlesex County, according to Dowd.

Marley Dion and her parents (AtlantiCare)

12:58 a.m. - Baby girl Marley Dion Burroughs was the first baby born in 2020 at the Roger B. Hansen Center for Childbirth at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center (ARMC) Mainland Campus in the Pomona section of Galloway. She was supposed to be a Christmas baby, according to her mother Hollisha Bridgers.

"She was originally due on Dec. 27 and we also didn't know the gender so that was a surprise to us as well," Hollisha told New Jersey 101.5. She weighed 6 pounds and 13.1 ounces at 21 inches.

Hollisha is 4th grade teacher at Miller Elementary in Egg Harbor Township and father Marvin works with 3rd and 4th grade students at New York Avenue School in Atlantic City. Marvin joked that he also made some money from the birth of his daughter.

"We did a pool with the families at the baby shower and I was lucky enough to pull New Year's Eve so I was pulling for it to arrive early but at the stroke of midnight I just chalked it up to being a great New Year," Marvin said.

1:19 a.m - A child born at Ocean Medical Center in Brick 1:19 a.m was also the first born in Ocean County, according to Dowd.

4:12 a.m. - A baby was born via C-section at Capital Health Medical Center-Hopewell, according to spokeswoman Kate Stiers.

6:27 a.m. - The first baby of the new year at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick was born at 6:27 a.m., according to spokesman Robert Cavanaugh.

11:56 a.m. - Community Medical Center in Toms River welcomed a baby girl named Laboy. She weighed 8lb and was 20 3/4 inches long, according to spokeswoman Stephani Reynolds.

Baby Amari (Newark Beth Israel Medical Center)

Ezekiel Eli Sepulveda with his parents (Hackensack University Medical Center)

Adriana Fori, Vincent Musarra and their newborn son

(Jersey Shore University Medical Center)

