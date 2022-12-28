Wegmans recalls greens over possible Salmonella contamination

Wegmans is voluntarily recalling products containing micro greens, sweet pea leaves, and cat grass because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

The grocery store chain said some of the soil the products were grown in tested positive for Salmonella by the supplier but no illnesses have been reported. The products were sold at Wegmans stores in New Jersey along with Maryland, North Carolina, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

The affected products are:

Wegmans Organic Farm & Orchard Micro Greens - 1.75 oz

UPC 77890-25036



Use by dates: 12/17/22 and 12/24/22

Wegmans Organic Baby Kale & Baby Spinach with Sweet Pea Leaves - 5 oz

UPC 77890-52377



Use by date: 12/20/22

Wegmans Organic Farm & Orchard Cat Grass - 1 EA

UPC 77890-50938



Sold since: 10/25/22

Products can be returned to a Wegmans service desk for a full refund.

Shoppers Card customers who purchased the products were notified via an automated phone call.

Eating food contaminated with salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 6 hours to 6 days after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days and most people recover without treatment.

In some cases, the diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Older adults, infants and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness. Individuals concerned about an illness should contact their health care provider.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

