Wegmans grocery shoppers cautioned of data breach by store chain

Wegmans shoppers have been alerted to a potential data breach involving names, phone numbers, birth dates and emails, among personal information.

In April, Wegmans Food Markets found out that two computer databases used for internal business purposes had been "inadvertently" left open to potential outside access, according to a company statement.

The "configuration issue began in 2018," but has since been fixed and all personal information secured, the statement continued.

Customer addresses, Shoppers Club numbers and passwords for access to the grocery chain's online shopping accounts also were in the databases, while no payment card or banking information was involved, according to Wegmans.

Wegmans said it has notified any customers who may have been affected by this issue — at the nine stores in New Jersey, among more than 100 locations in seven states.

Questions can be directed to the company by calling 1-855-535-1851, Monday through Friday, between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., except holidays.

Check Out the Best-Selling Album From the Year You Graduated High School Do you remember the top album from the year you graduated high school? Stacker analyzed Billboard data to determine just that, looking at the best-selling album from every year going all the way back to 1956. Sales data is included only from 1992 onward when Nielsen's SoundScan began gathering computerized figures.

Going in chronological order from 1956 to 2020, we present the best-selling album from the year you graduated high school.