Weeks before she was killed, Freehold woman had called cops

Denise and Keith Bartone (Denise Bartone Facebook)

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — Police were called to the home of Denise and Kenneth Bartone two months before she was found killed in her home and he was found dead in the Raritan River, according to police records obtained by the Asbury Park Press.

The records show that Denise Bartone, 48, who was found dead in the couple's Koster Drive home on the morning of Feb. 4, called police on Dec. 23 for what records list as a "mental/emotional/suicidal" reason, according to the records obtained by the press.

The records do not provide details. According to the report, police did not believe that  Kenneth Barton would be violent towards them.

Kenneth Bartone was found dead in the Raritan River near the Route 9 bridge. The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office ruled the husband's death a suicide and the wife as a homicide, although authorities have not said whether her husband was responsible for her death.

Denise Bartone was laid to rest on Saturday.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: Crime, Freehold Township, Monmouth County, Newsletter
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top