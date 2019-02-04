FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — A husband and wife are dead in an apparent murder-suicide case.

The body of Denise Bartone, 48, was found inside her 123 Koster Drive home on Monday morning, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. Her death was considered a homicide.

Also this morning, a vehicle registered to the family was discovered parked on the Thomas Edison Memorial Bridge in Woodbridge. Kenneth Bartone, Denise Bartone's husband, was found floating in the Raritan River this afternoon, the prosecutor's office said. It said his death was considered a suicide.

The prosecutor's office didn't specifically say Kenneth Bartone is believed to have killed his wife, but it did say there was not believed to be any further danger to the community. It didn't say how Denise Bartone died.

Denise Bartone was a former chairwoman of the Freehold Township Educational Foundation. School superintendent Nick Dickstein sent a letter to district parents regarding her death and said his thoughts and prayers are with Bartone's daughters, who attended the district's schools.

The prosecutor's office told New Jersey 101.5 the couple had three daughters, who were safe.

The investigation on Monday involved State Police, Freehold Township police, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office, Woodbridge police and Sayreville police.

