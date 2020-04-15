Wednesday NJ weather: Damp start, bright but cool finish

A weak little storm system has brought some rain to New Jersey overnight. As of this writing (5 a.m.), raindrops are already wrapping up to the north and west. But it might be a few more hours until we completely dry out along the Jersey Shore. Umbrellas up, ladies and gens!

I think final raindrops will fall in New Jersey around Noon Wednesday, give or take. Then we'll clear to mostly sunny skies through the afternoon. However, temperatures will be stuck on the cool side, as we top out only in the lower 50s Wednesday afternoon. That is 5 degrees cooler than Tuesday, and 10 degrees below normal for the midpoint of April.

Some clouds will dot the sky Wednesday night. As a weak disturbance passes north of New Jersey, an occasional breeze will kick up early Thursday morning too. We could even see a brief snow shower in North Jersey only. Low temperatures will dip into the mid 30s — that is cool enough to ring alarm bells for the possibility of frost, away from the coast. So if you've done some early season gardening, your tender plants may not like those chilly temperatures. (And it only gets colder — keep reading.)

For Thursday, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds and a high temperature only around 50 degrees. A few sprinkles and flurries will be possible Thursday afternoon.

Early Friday morning will feature the coldest temperatures of the week, with a widespread frost or freeze likely across the Garden State. Although we'll start out clear and dry Friday, our next chance of rain will arrive Friday afternoon. High temperatures will once again get stuck in the lower 50s.

So things look wet from late Friday through early Saturday, at least. I'm optimistic we'll see slow clearing by Saturday afternoon. We'll have to endure one more cool April day though, with highs again in the lower 50s.

Sunday's forecast is looking great, as thermometers return to the seasonable lower-mid 60s. Models are painting a mostly sunny, breezy, dry day so far. I'm excited to bring the entire family outside for some fresh air!

My current thinking is that we'll hold on to 60s for Monday too, although I can't rule out a few showers. Cooler weather resumes through the middle of next week, as temps slide back into the 50s.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.