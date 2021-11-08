Wayne, NJ man charged with strangling roommate to death

A 38-year-old Wayne man has been arrested and charged with strangling his 60-year-old roommate to death after an argument.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office said police responded to a home on Hinchman Avenue on Friday in response to a report of a domestic dispute.

The officers managed to deescalate the argument between Frank Majuri and Frank Rance.

Then, about an hour late, officers responded again to the same location on a report of an unresponsive male. They discovered Majuri lying on the floor of the apartment. CPR was performed but Majuri was declared dead at the scene.

Investigators said Rance strangles Majuri during the fight, ultimately resulting in his death.

Rance was arrested at the scene and charged with one count of first-degree murder. It's not clear what the argument was about.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office asks anyone with additional information to contact them on their tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or contact Det. Darren Williams at the Wayne Police Detective Bureau at 973-633-3534 or 973-694-0600.