Wayne home built in 1769 for sale, looks amazing for its age

There’s a spectacular home that dates to 1769 for sale in Wayne, and it’s a lot bigger than most pre-Revolutionary War homes. It’s known as the “Samuel Van Saun” house, and it offers over 4,000 feet of living space.

As you might expect, there have been extensive renovations and additions that bring the home up to modern standards: An additional wing was added to the house where the master bedroom is featuring two walk-in closets and a sitting room. The main house features a renovated eat-in kitchen, a banquet sized dining room, and additional fire places. There is also a four car garage and the house sits on 3.39 acres.

For history buffs, General Lafayette used the home as his headquarters for a time in 1780. This beautiful home can be yours for $949,000. See the listing with more photos here .

