Wawa&#8217;s NJ beach store hiring campaign is underway

Wawa location in Flemington (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ)

Wawa is hiring this summer.

The company is looking to fill close to 1,000 positions at every Wawa store from the Jersey Shore to beaches in Delaware, Maryland and Virginia.

With more than 55 stores located in those areas, including 37 in the Garden State, the recruiting campaign is underway and will continue through the summer season.

Wawa employees will be able to enjoy a free Shorti every shift and an associate food menu with deeply discounted food items for purchase.

Because Wawa stores are open 24/7, there is a lot of flexibility with employee schedules. The company said the work environment includes ongoing engagement events at every store, along with recognition programs that celebrate teamwork.

Starting wages are $15 per hour for full and part-time positions.

Anyone interested in working at Wawa should apply online at www.wawa.com/careers or visit stores hosting hiring events.

Wawa Beach Store Hiring Campaign — NJ locations

3800 Landis Ave. Sea Isle City NJ 08243

9404 3rd Ave. Stone Harbor NJ 08247

2701 Ocean Drive Avalon NJ 08202

502 Shore Rd. Somers Point NJ 08244

550 North Main Street Barnegat NJ 08005

1426-28 Texas Ave. Cape May NJ 08204

102 New Rd. Somers Point NJ 08244

2500 N. Route 9 Ocean View NJ 08230

813 W. Brigantine Blvd. Brigantine NJ 08203

224 S. Main St. Cape May CourtHouse NJ 08210

902 Central Ave. Ship Bottom NJ 08008

3932 Brigantine Boulevard Brigantine NJ 08203

1250 West Ave. Ocean City NJ 08226

418 W. Rio Grande Ave. Wildwood NJ 08260

1400 Route 72 Manahawkin NJ 08050

5212 Ventnor Ave. Ventnor NJ 08406

30 Shore Rd. Marmora NJ 08223

110 34th St. Ocean City NJ 08226

548 Monmouth Rd. Clarksburg NJ 08510

2432 Highway #35 Manasquan NJ 08736

470 N Main St. Manahawkin NJ 08050

3601 Route 9 South Rio Grande NJ 08242

3485 Route35 North Normandy Beach NJ 08735

9300 Ventnor Ave. Margate NJ 08402

2302 Route 37 East Toms River NJ 08753

3200 New Jersey Ave. Wildwood NJ 08260

1515 Bayshore Rd. Villas NJ 08251

719 5th Ave. Galloway NJ 08205

13115 Long Beach Blvd. Long Beach Township NJ 08008

3719 Bayshore Rd. Cape May NJ 08204

320 Route 72 East Manahawkin NJ 08050

179 Route 37 East Toms River NJ 08754

75 Appleton Ave. Middletown Twp. NJ 07748

945 W. Bay Ave. Barnegat NJ 08075

330 W. Spruce Ave. North Wildwood NJ 08260

16 MacArthur Blvd. Somers Point NJ 08244

1344 Corlies Ave. Neptune NJ 07753

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

