Smoke or vape? Heads up on new rule at Wawa in NJ or PA
We card everyone.
That's the advance warning posted at select Wawa locations in New Jersey and elsewhere, for a change that set's to take effect on April 17.
On that date, it'll be the policy of these locations to check identification for 100% of tobacco and vape-related purchases. That means you're supposed to get carded no matter how hold you may be/appear.
"Cashiers cannot make exceptions to this policy," the posted signs say.
According to a Wawa spokesperson, any store with this signage is part of a test as the chain works "to ensure our store teams have streamlined processes in place to support them in consistently complying with the law and being a responsible retailer."
"Wawa is committed to prohibiting the sale of alcohol and tobacco to minors and will continue to take actions to reinforce and strengthen this policy," the spokesperson said.
The signs also mention that all alcohol purchases will require an ID check. Alcohol is not sold at Wawa locations in New Jersey.
Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.