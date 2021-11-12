Wawa opens more stores in New Jersey

One sector of the retail market in New Jersey doesn’t seem to be struggling: convenience stores. The major names in the state continue to expand.

Wawa, one of the biggest convenience store chains in New Jersey, has gotten bigger this week with the opening of two more stores (and more on the way).

The two newest locations are in Brick and Pennsauken.

Wawa, which started in New Jersey, but is headquartered in Pennsylvania, has been making forays into the northern parts of New Jersey, growing from their South Jersey base.

Other stores slated to open are in Bridgeton, Butler, Chesterfield Township, Freehold, Gibbsboro, Mount Holly, Pennsauken and Plainfield. There are over 260 Wawas in New Jersey and over 900 nationwide.

Wawa recently opened stores in Cranford, Edison, and North Brunswick. The company started in 1803 in New Jersey selling milk and is now known for its coffee and hoagies.

One of their biggest competitors, Quick Chek, has also been busy expanding their territory. Its newest locations are in Piscataway, Roxbury, Somerset, Hamilton, and Hackettstown. Quick Chek has about 150 stores in New Jersey. Quick Chek also touts their coffee and subs.

All the new Wawas and Quick Cheks sell gasoline.

7-Eleven has over 350 New Jersey stores; some of the other major players are Royal Farms, which is expanding in New Jersey, Heritage’s Dairy, Krauszers, and Circle K.

According to a 2018 article on NJ.com, New Jersey is home to over 3,200 convenience stores, and that doesn’t count all the mom and pop stores that continue to thrive in the face of the national competitors.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

