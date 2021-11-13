Wawa now has self-checkout in NJ: But why aren’t many using it?

It's been a long time coming, but one of New Jersey's favorite convenient stores finally has self-checkout in the Garden State (Check out Joe V's take on Wawa's self-checkout when they first began the rollout by clicking here).

Not all Wawa stores have the option at this time, but it seems like they're slowly expanding it into newer locations. Regardless, self-checkout at Wawa feels way overdue, and I know many of us are thrilled to finally have it as an option.

With that said, it struck me as odd that every time I go into a Wawa with self-checkout registers, most people seem to avoid them.

And it wasn't just one or two encounters I've noticed this. Some locations have had self-checkout for a while now, and every time I go in, there's never a line to use them.

What makes this even odder is the fact that there often is a line, but it's for the old-fashioned register. Competitors to Wawa have self-checkout, and it's usually the preferred method by customers.

So why does Wawa seem to be the exception? Here are a few possible reasons.

1) The register doesn't like to scan the app

This is one of the reasons I don't use it. I have the Wawa app since I'm a frequent customer, and I like to scan in my rewards number every time I make a purchase.

Now I've tried to use their self-checkout at a few locations, and every single time I do the scanner simply can't read the barcode on my phone. It's frustrating, and often times I simply walked away and got in line for the regular checkout.

I eventually asked one of the cashiers about that since I always include the possibility of user error. And they told me no, it's a common problem.

2) People don't like change

Another possible reason could be people not wanting to try something new. Maybe in time as they improve the system, more and more people will give it a try.

3) Wawa customers love Wawa staff

I fall into this category as well, and who wouldn't? One thing that sets Wawa apart is its friendly customer service. This includes the interaction with the cashier at checkout. So perhaps some customers prefer to keep it that way and consider the wait in line worth it.

I know in time Wawa will improve its self-checkout, and it will gain more popularity as they fine-tune and roll it out in more locations. At the end of the day, it's not going to stop us from running in and getting our favorite coffee blend.

So when it comes to checkout lanes in general, what do you prefer? Take the poll below and let us know.

