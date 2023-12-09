LOOK: NJ retail workers share the worst things customers do

These particular practices by certain customers occur all year long but tend to be worse during the holidays. That's more likely due to the fact that gift shopping is on the rise and people are more on edge than they normally would be.

Despite that, however, some of you who go shopping around The Great Garden State don't seem to know how to act or respond to certain situations. It's one thing when you're in the privacy of your own home, but it's another when you're out and about.

Not only do you frustrate other customers, but you especially make it extra stressful for the employees. And to be honest? Everyone should be a store employee dealing with customers at some point in their lives.

It honestly makes you a better person because you learn how not to act, or what not to say. Most importantly, it helps you learn how to deal with self-centered, oblivious, and egotistical customers.

For quick reference, merriam-webster.com defines egotistical as "having, showing, or arising from an exaggerated sense of self-importance." As for oblivious, that's defined as "lacking active conscious knowledge or awareness."

And self-centered is someone who's "concerned solely with one's own desires, needs, or interests." And if you fall into any of these categories, then these statements are especially for you.

Now to be fair, some of these messages from retail workers might be something we do without thinking about in the first place. Some of us aren't doing them on purpose but should still be aware of it.

Consider this your warning.

