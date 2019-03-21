Wawa is hiring: Here’s the New Jersey stores holding job fairs

Wawa has announced a companywide spring employment campaign with the goal of hiring more than 4,000 new associates during the next three months.

All of Wawa’s 840+ stores across its six-state operating area are included in the search to fill both customer-service and management-level positions.

While each location will have job opportunities available, select Wawa stores are hosting Hiring Events on March 27 and on April 10 , including the following NJ locations:

270 Ocean Drive, Avalon (Cape May County)

3932 Brigantine Blvd., Brigantine (Atlantic County)

813 West Brigantine Blvd., Brigantine (Atlantic County)

548 Monmouth Road, Cream Ridge (Freehold, Monmouth County)

13115 Long Beach Blvd., Long Beach (Ocean County)

1400 Route 72, Manahawkin (Ocean County)

320 Route 32 East, Manahawkin (Ocean County)

2432 Highway 35, Manasquan (Monmouth County)

9300 Ventnor Ave., Margate (Atlantic County)

30 South Shore Road, Marmora (Cape May County)

75 Appleton Ave., Middletown (Monmouth County)

1344 Corlies Ave., Neptune Township (Monmouth County)

3485 Rout 35 North, Normandy Beach (Ocean County)

1250 West Ave,, Ocean City (Cape May County)

14 Bridge St., Red Bank (Monmouth County)

902 Central Ave., Ship Bottom (Ocean County)

16 MacArthur Blvd., Somers Point (Atlantic County)

1166 Fischer Blvd., Toms River (Ocean County)

5212 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor (Atlantic County)

3200 New Jersey Ave., Wildwood (Cape May County)

New Jersey’s newest Wawa is in Union County, in Roselle at St. Georges (Rt. 27) and Chandler avenues, according to the company’s website. A "Wawa Day" was scheduled there earlier this week, on March 18.

“At Wawa, part of our commitment to fulfilling lives means adding jobs for new associates, while also providing advancement opportunities for the more than 33,000 Wawa associates who are part of our team,” said Elizabeth Moore, Manager of Talent Acquisition & Diversity at Wawa.

Moore also said “As we look to fill these positions with people who have a strong passion for serving others, we’re looking for individuals who want to join our team for the busy summer season as well those who might be interested in the start of a fulfilling career at Wawa.”

​

More from New Jersey 101.5: