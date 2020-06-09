Early in the coronavirus pandemic QuickChek brought curbside pickup to the game. This was in April shortly after we had to start wearing masks to enter stores. Now it’s June, and competitor Wawa has just announced they’re launching curbside pickup at one New Jersey location.

The Wawa at 1300 Sylvia Street in Ewing will be testing out the curbside concept according to NJ.com.

According to a Wawa press release the store will have several dedicated parking spots and will accept payment in credit, debit, Apple Pay or Google Pay. “Customers can simply pull into a designated parking spot, place an order curbside with the help of a Wawa associate who will process the transaction through a handheld device and then hand deliver the order to customers in their car.”

The company plans to expand this to 30 more stores over the summer and fall. I’m not sure how much of this is in response to the COVID-19 outbreak but if it is they’re rather late to the party. Nor do I know how popular these are turning out to be. This service exists at the QuickChek where I stop nearly every day and I never once have seen anyone using it.

