💧 Water bills nationally have jumped 62% in a decade — far faster than groceries and overall inflation.

💸 About 1 in 5 NJ households struggle to afford water and sewer bills, according to a statewide affordability analysis.

🚰 Where you live matters: Comparable NJ water bills can differ by $50 or more a month between communities.

Another basic necessity is getting more expensive, and for New Jersey families already getting hammered by the cost of living, this one is impossible to avoid.

Water.

A new analysis by Food & Water Watch found household drinking water bills across the U.S. have risen an average of 62% over the last decade — 1.6 times the overall inflation rate and more than twice the rate of increase for groceries.

The group analyzed rates at the nation's 500 largest community water systems, which collectively serve 155 million people.

In 2025, the average system charged $531 a year for 60,000 gallons of drinking water. The cheapest system in the national study charged $133. The most expensive charged $1,416.

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NJ water affordability is already a problem

The numbers are particularly troubling in New Jersey, where affordability was already an issue.

A 2026 Jersey Water Works report estimates roughly one-fifth of New Jersey households struggle to afford their water and sewer bills.

For families already living on tight budgets, higher water bills can force choices involving other necessities. Jersey Water Works says unpaid bills can also lead to penalties, mounting debt, shutoffs and even tax lien sales.

New Jersey offers multiple options to help resident deal with rising utility costs.

And the amount you pay in New Jersey can vary dramatically depending on where you live.

What are New Jersey residents paying for water?

The water-rate database WhatWaterCosts standardizes bills at 6,000 gallons per month to make comparisons between utilities possible.

Its current New Jersey data show a Gloucester City Water Department customer at that usage level paying an estimated $90.82 per month — 71% above its national benchmark of $53.13.

South Orange comes in at $80.84, or 52% above the benchmark.

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New Jersey American Water's Raritan system is estimated at $75.88, 43% higher than the national benchmark, while Veolia's Hackensack system is estimated at $70.94, or 34% higher.

But travel to other New Jersey communities and the numbers can look very different.

The same database estimates a 6,000-gallon monthly bill at $45.88 in Newark and $42.73 in Camden.

The database cautions that its figures are standardized estimates designed for comparison and not actual customer bills. Rates can also include different fixed charges and pricing structures.

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Private water systems cost more nationally

Ownership may also play a role.

Food & Water Watch found for-profit water companies nationally charged an average of $823 annually in 2025, compared with $494 for publicly owned systems — a difference of $329, or 67%.

There are legitimate reasons water systems need money. New Jersey has aging infrastructure, and utilities are spending billions replacing old pipes, removing lead service lines and upgrading treatment systems.

But somebody ultimately has to pay for it.

And in a state where residents routinely complain about property taxes, electric bills, insurance and the cost of groceries, the latest affordability squeeze may be coming right out of the faucet.

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