If you needed a reason to get behind the enforcement of the New Jersey "Move Over" law, this video should be it.

Last month a tow truck towing a box truck crashed into several state police vehicles that were called to an accident scene on Route 80 in Warren County. The video is a bit jarring as you can see one trooper clearly waving a flashlight, and then realizing that the tow truck was not moving over or stopping.

Watching the trooper move out of the way with only a split second to spare makes you realize that this accident could have been deadly. The idea that we needed to pass a law to get drivers to move over when they see the flashing lights of emergency vehicles speaks a little bit about how disconnected so many drivers are from the road and the situation surrounding them on their journey.

Situational awareness as a driver may be the difference between life and death. Thankfully, no one was hurt or killed as the truck crashed through the accident scene.

Check out the video here:

After you watch, show your kids so they understand how serious the roadways can be. Slow down, move over, and pay attention.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

How much your school district gets under Murphy's proposed 2024 budget Gov. Phil Murphy's porposed 2024 budget includes $1 billion in new spending for school funding including pre-K funding, pension and benefits, and an additional $832 million in K-12 aid, which is listed below by county and district.