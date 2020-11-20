WATCH: Video of cops saving trapped dog from a fire in Jersey

As I've said for years, cops never know what danger awaits them when they are called to a scene. Today's #BlueFriday honorees are from the Atlantic Highlands Police Department.

The incident happened this past August, when Sgt. Brian Phair and Patrolman Travis Sodon arrived at the scene of a house fire. You can see in the body cam footage the smoke pouring out of the house. The officers learned immediately that family members were able to escape, but the family dogs were still in the home. One of the pets was trapped on the second floor.

Thinking quickly, the cops grabbed a scaffolding on the side of the house, moved and then grabbed a chair because they needed a little more height to reach the porch.

Now, I don't know about you, but I don't like heights, even when I'm up on a relatively secure ladder. But standing on a lawn chair on top of a scaffolding? That's a bit next-level. The great news here is that thanks to the quick thinking of these two cops, two dogs were safely reunited with their family.

Sgt. Phair and Patrolman Sodon are outstanding examples of all the best that New Jersey law enforcement has to offer. Thank you for risking your safety to save others. Sometimes even the dog.

Here's the story from the Atlantic Highlands Police Department Facebook page:

On August 16, 2020 emergency responders were dispatched to a residence after receiving reports of an explosion and working structure fire.

When Sergeant Brian Phair and Patrolman Travis Sodon arrived smoke was billowing from the first floor. It was quickly determined that the house was unoccupied with the exception of several famil

Quick thinking, Patrolman Sodon moved scaffolding from the side of the house to a raised second story porch in an effort to rescue a dog which was trapped on the porch. After climbing the scaffolding, Patrolman Sodon realized he was not high enough and needed a chair to stand on. Former Fire Chief Brian Sheehan was able to retrieve a chair from the yard and hand it up to Patrolman Sodon, who then climbed onto the chair and onto the side of the porch and was able reach over the railing, grab the dog and hand it down to good samaritans who stopped to assist.

The raised second story porch was at least 15' high as you can see from the video obtained from Patrolman Sodon's body worn camera.

Patrolman Sodon risked his personal safety to rescue the dog with assistance from Fire Chief Sheehan, Sergeant Phair, and the good samaritans who stopped to assist.

The Firemen were able to quickly extinguish the fire and save the house and another dog was removed from the rear of the house as well.

I am happy to share the body worn camera footage from this rescue, as it is a fine example of the extraordinary work that our first responders do on a day in and day out basis.

Patrolman Sodon is going to be presented with a meritorious service award at a later date to recognize his daring efforts.

Great job by all.

Chief Rossbach

