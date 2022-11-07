Watch the ‘beaver moon’ lunar eclipse in NJ

If you're someone who pays close attention to the moon, you may notice something a little different this Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The last full lunar eclipse until the spring of 2025 will appear in the early morning and is being called the “beaver moon.”

This moon will appear a reddish-orange in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and everywhere else in the United States making it an experience we can truly share with all of North America.

(Photo by Michael Heiman/Getty Images) (Photo by Michael Heiman/Getty Images) loading...

What this lunar eclipse means is that the moon will turn darker and change in color as it drifts along Earth’s shadow but the light reflecting the sun will make it appear to be glowing.

If any of this sounds of interest to you, you’re going to have to wake up just a little early to see it as the moon is expected to set around 6:40 a.m. The most-visible action begins around 4:09 a.m.

The best views of this eclipse will definitely be in South Jersey near the Delaware Bay, but I can’t imagine any area that would make this thing not look amazing.

(Photo by Michael Heiman/Getty Images) (Photo by Michael Heiman/Getty Images) loading...

You also will not need to use any sort of assistance such as binoculars or a zoomed-in camera to see this, but the darker the place you are the better.

The eclipse is also completely safe to look at as it is not a solar eclipse. According to experts, the next solar eclipse will be in the next year.

