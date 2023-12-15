WATCH: Paramus, NJ police tackle porch pirate not wearing pants

Every Christmas season more and more New Jerseyans shop online and packages pile up on the porch. Many people work two jobs to keep up with the cost of living in Jersey and many others run around throughout the holiday season shopping, errands, chasing the kids from sports to events all means packages sit on the porch unattended for hours.

Enter the nefarious characters who have zero issues creeping up to your house and taking what you ordered for the holiday. Thankfully, our hero members of law enforcement are ready to keep you and your packages safe.

Officer Kenneth St. Andrew from the Paramus Police Department is our #BlueFriday honoree for this week. Check out the video he made from his patrol car as he came up upon a perp wearing an oversized Santa coat, no shoes, and no pants.

He spotted the creepy from the bright green coloring and he and several other officers tackled the thief into a pile of leaves. Another pirate was brought to justice.

Appreciate all of the officers throughout NJ on patrol to make sure your neighborhoods are protected and secure.

