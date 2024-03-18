Popular retailer with 11 stores in NJ files for bankruptcy

🔶 Long-time retail chain to undergo restructuring

🔶 Nearly a dozen NJ stores

🔶 Company plans to emerge from process soon

It could be curtains for another long-time retail fixture around New Jersey.

Fabric and crafts retailer Joann announced Monday that it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The company, based in Ohio, expected to get rid of roughly $505 million in funded debt with its plan, according to a press release, which added it expects to emerge from the process in less than two months.

Joann store, Colonia (Google Maps) Joann store, Colonia (Google Maps) loading...

In the meantime, all of the chain’s stores and its website, JOANN.com, would remain open.

Joann — known as Jo-Ann Fabrics until 2018 — has been one of the remaining options for craft lovers and makers who want to shop for supplies in person.

In November 2019, New Jersey-based A.C. Moore shut down all of its stores, including 18 in NJ.

At the time, the parent company said a few dozen locations would reopen as Michael’s stores.



Read More: Empty NJ store will get new Nordstrom Rack location

(Joann via Google Maps) (Joann via Google Maps) loading...

As of March, there were over 800 Joann stores nationwide, including 11 in New Jersey —

🔸 Cherry Hill

🔸 Colonia

🔸 Deptford

🔸 Lawrenceville

🔸 Mays Landing

🔸 Mount Laurel

🔸 Paramus

🔸 Riverdale

🔸 Shrewsbury

🔸 Succasunna

🔸 Toms River

Joann store Paramus (Google Maps) Joann store Paramus (Google Maps) loading...

Joann has been in business for 80 years and also has a “robust e-commerce business,” according to the company.

There have been other companies with Chapter 11 success, still represented in NJ.

Big companies that survived, and thrived, after bankruptcy There have been some big name brands that declared bankruptcy and built back, stronger — some with New Jersey ties.

From an automaker to theme park company and mall food court staple, here’s at least six successful restructuring stories. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist Stac ﻿ ker takes a look at 50 major retail chains that no longer exist and the reasons for their demise. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom