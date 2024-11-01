WATCH: Millburn, NJ officer saves woman from house in flames

Some of us are fire phones. You know I check the stove every time I leave the house and twice before going to bed.

Imagine you've gone to sleep after a long day and are anticipating sleeping in a bit on Sunday morning when you are startled before 3 a.m. by a blaring alarm and a house full of smoke. Thankfully, when tragedy strikes there are police officers across New Jersey at the ready to deploy their training, expertise, and courage to save lives.

Last Sunday a house fire broke out in the middle of the night in a home in Milburn. Officers Sweeny, Nacim, and Frisch of the Millburn Police Department were called to a home at 2:47 a.m. for a house fire. When they arrived, they discovered that two of three residents were able to make it out safely but an 83-year-old woman was still trapped inside.

Millburn home fire (Screen grab from "Video courtesy of Millburn Police Department" by Eric Kiefer via YouTube) Millburn home fire (Screen grab from "Video courtesy of Millburn Police Department" by Eric Kiefer via YouTube) loading...

Officer Sweeny did not hesitate to act. He immediately entered the home by crawling through a back door. Literally amidst flames and smoke as the home was almost entirely engulfed in flames. He was able to successfully locate the woman and carry her out of the house.

Officers Nacim and Officer Frisch helped him carry the woman to safety in the backyard and had to administer first aid right away. We're praying for her quick recovery and are thankful that Officer Sweeney went above and beyond the call of duty to risk his life to save a complete stranger.

He is an example of the best that New Jersey police.

Blue Friday is brought to you by our good friends at VCSsoftware.com

FBI's Top 5 Most Wanted violent fugitives in NJ The FBI currently lists more than two dozen fugitives with ties to New Jersey on their ‘most wanted list.’ These are the five most violent and dangerous suspects. Gallery Credit: Eric Scott

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈