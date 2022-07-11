Washington Rock Park: The history of an unbeatable NJ panoramic

If you have never visited Washington Rock Park, you are missing out! This panoramic view was used by George Washington and allows us to overlook central NJ and the NYC skyline.
You are able to see the Goethals Bridge, Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and the Outerbridge Crossing.
Additionally, you can see the Rutgers University New Brunswick campus and Rutgers SHI Stadium in Piscataway.
This spot is famous because General George Washington used this overlook to monitor troops led by the British in 1777 during the American Revolution. The British army was being led by General William Howard who was advancing his troops towards Westfield.
Because of the oversight Washington had at the top of the mountain, he was able to strategically have his troops circle behind Howe’s troops and cut off their retreat.
A trip to New Jersey doesn't have to be all about the beach. Our state has some incredible trails, waterfalls, and lakes to enjoy.
From the Pine Barrens to the Appalachian Trail to the hidden gems of New Jersey, you have plenty of options for a great hike. Hiking is such a great way to spend time outdoors and enjoy nature, plus it's a great workout.
Before you go out on the trails and explore some of our listeners' suggestions, I have some tips on hiking etiquette from the American Hiking Society.
If you are going downhill and run into an uphill hiker, step to the side and give the uphill hiker space. A hiker going uphill has the right of way unless they stop to catch their breath.
Always stay on the trail, you may see side paths, unless they are marked as an official trail, steer clear of them. By going off-trail you may cause damage to the ecosystems around the trail, the plants, and wildlife that live there.
You also do not want to disturb the wildlife you encounter, just keep your distance from the wildlife and continue hiking.
Bicyclists should yield to hikers and horses. Hikers should also yield to horses, but I’m not sure how many horses you will encounter on the trails in New Jersey.
If you are thinking of bringing your dog on your hike, they should be leashed, and make sure to clean up all pet waste.
Lastly, be mindful of the weather, if the trail is too muddy, it's probably best to save your hike for another day.
I asked our listeners for their suggestions of the best hiking spots in New Jersey, check out their suggestions:
