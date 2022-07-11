Washington Rock Park: The history of an unbeatable NJ panoramic

If you have never visited Washington Rock Park, you are missing out! This panoramic view was used by George Washington and allows us to overlook central NJ and the NYC skyline.

You are able to see the Goethals Bridge, Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and the Outerbridge Crossing.

Additionally, you can see the Rutgers University New Brunswick campus and Rutgers SHI Stadium in Piscataway.

This spot is famous because General George Washington used this overlook to monitor troops led by the British in 1777 during the American Revolution. The British army was being led by General William Howard who was advancing his troops towards Westfield.

Because of the oversight Washington had at the top of the mountain, he was able to strategically have his troops circle behind Howe’s troops and cut off their retreat.

It’s on top of the first Watchung mountain in Green Brook, and it’s one of the oldest parks in New Jersey.

There are plenty of picnic tables to enjoy a nice lunch outside while enjoying the view.

There is also a short dirt trail through the woods that connects to a paved trail loop.

The dirt trail is about 0.25 miles and the loop is about 0.3 miles. Look for the orange markers on the trees to get on the dirt trail, it is slightly rocky.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Jordan Jansson. Any opinions expressed are her own.

