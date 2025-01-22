⚫ Alert sent out this month

⚫ Scam can vary

⚫ Some signs to look out for

Have you received one of the latest smishing scams that’s resurfacing over unpaid tolls?

text scam 1 - my photo Jill Croce Townsquare Media photo loading...

I got the above text message Monday, and it just so happens I was on a toll road the day before. I’ve done multiple work trainings about how to spot scams, so I was able to see the red flags. But for the elder population and anyone rushing, I could see how someone could become the next victim.

Given the recent talk of congestion pricing in New York and the Pennsylvania Turnpike phasing in its Open Road Tolling, scammers, like the one above, are hoping to target any traveler not critically thinking.

The New Jersey cybersecurity January warning says New Jerseyans aren’t the only target: Massachusetts, Connecticut, California, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. residents have also seen these.

text scam 2 - my photo Jill Croce Townsquare Media photo loading...

Adding to the complexity of the recent scam wave is that they’re not all the same. My phone’s message featured a payment needed for use of the “FastTrak Lane,” while the state warning shows a screenshot referring to an “unpaid toll bill.”

Also pay close attention to the names and spelling used by the scammer. FasTrak, not FastTrak, is the contactless payment option used in California, so nowhere I would have driven to recently or have an account with. Yet another red flag.

The organization’s screenshot and my impersonator’s message have some similarities, however, with their sense of urgency and the “reply Y” request.

“The link is already active; therefore, users are advised not to reply “Y” for yes or follow the further instructions to activate the link,” the New Jersey Cybersecurity & Communications Integration Cell says.

Advice from the experts

— NEVER give the scammer any reply of any kind

— Avoid any scam’s link at all costs

— Check your toll agency account and call customer service to verify anything

— Forward suspicious messages to 7726 (SPAM)

— Report to New Jersey Cybersecurity & Communications Integration Cell, FBI’s IC3 and the Federal Trade Commission

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Ignore these calls, NJ! Area codes you should never pick up While dodging scam calls can feel a bit like playing “Wack a mole” on the boardwalk, there are some area codes that are giant red flags, as collected by the Better Business Bureau and socialcatfish.com Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt