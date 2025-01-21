💲 Announced today

JACKSON — Someone in New Jersey is starting out 2025 a whole lot richer, thanks to being at the right place at the right time.

The first Pick-6 jackpot of the year, worth $32 million, trails back to a ticket sold in Jackson in Ocean County, according to the New Jersey Lottery. Monday’s winning numbers were the following: 04, 11, 12, 15, 27 and 39. The cash value of the prize amounts to just over $14 million.

“The question on everyone’s mind is ‘have we heard from the winner yet?’ No we have not, but we want to remind them that a 2020 New Jersey law allows lottery winners to remain anonymous indefinitely, and the identity of winners will not be included in materials available to public inspection under the State’s Open Public Records Act,” New Jersey Lottery Executive Director James Carey said.

Quick Mart on Bennetts Mill Road sold the player the lucky ticket, leading to a $10,000 bonus for the owners. The two partners plan to give some of their cash prize to a local food bank, according to the New Jersey Lottery.

To see a Pick-6 prize this massive, you’d have to look back on March 2024 — that’s when a pair from Monmouth and Morris counties shared their $30 million winnings, according to the lottery. The year 2001 takes the crown for the biggest Pick-6 jackpot: $48.9 million ticket sold in Clifton.

The jackpot will be set back to $2 million for Thursday's drawing.

