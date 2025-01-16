💵 Offer returns in 2025

💵 See if you're eligible

💵 Open to full-time and part-time students

NEWARK — Tuition costs, housing, books, supplies, food and squeezing in time for a job — higher education can be a financially straining time in a student’s life. With New Jersey Transit’s latest promotion announcement, it’s hoping to further help the wallets of full-time and eligible part-time students.

college savings Credit: BrianAJackson loading...

The rail, light rail and bus “Buy 3 Months, Get 1 Month Free” student pass promotion is making a return in time for the spring semester, according to NJ Transit.

SEE ALSO: All the 2025 holidays and major events you can experience in NJ

The added promotion is for students who sign up on the transit agency’s mobile app to get the 25% discount student pass for February, March and April.

“When the student completes all three qualifying purchases, they will receive a student pass equal to the lowest-price purchase made in the previous three months and valid for transportation in May 2025,” NJ Transit said in the release. The May promotion is a non-refundable perk.

Eligible students will receive a savings of over 60% when choosing to take advantage of the promotional offer, the agency said Wednesday.

SEE ALSO: NJ opens first applications for cannabis consumption lounges

Qualifying students hoping to snag a February student pass on the app can do so beginning the evening of Jan. 19 through Feb. 10.

NJ Transit Feb ticket discount start date Canva/Townsquare Media Illustration loading...

Eligibility

School’s student portal must give the option for student pass registration

Participating schools can be found here

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Income that a family of 4 needs in every NJ county Here’s what MIT’s Living Wage Calculator says a couple with two children needs in each New Jersey county to simply squeak by. Gallery Credit: MIT Living Wage Calculator