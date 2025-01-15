📅 A list of New Jersey and national events in 2025

If you're anything like me, you're constantly looking at the month ahead and finalizing plans well in advance.

There's no doubt the process can get overwhelming, especially when you factor in people's differing religious beliefs and interests that could create scheduling obstacles. To help I've assembled a 2025 list of important dates, so nothing gets overlooked.

The list covers eight categories: holidays, sporting events, astronomical events, politics, the entertainment industry, weather, religion and "other." Each event's month and day(s) are included, so you have no independent research to do.

The holidays list includes dates that are federal holidays, while the religion list doesn't necessarily mean society has off.

With 2025 already underway, our list begins in the middle of January.

HOLIDAYS 2025 LIST Canva/Townsquare Media Illustration loading...

Monday, Jan. 20 — Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Monday, Feb. 17 — Presidents' Day

Monday, May 26 — Memorial Day

Thursday, June 19 — Juneteenth

Friday, July 4 — Independence Day

Monday, Sept. 1 — Labor Day

Monday, Oct. 13 — Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples' Day

Tuesday, Nov. 11 — Veterans Day

Thursday, Nov. 27 — Thanksgiving

Thursday, Dec. 25 — Christmas

SPORTS 2025 LIST Canva/Townsquare Media Illustration loading...

Jan. 20 — College Football Playoff championship game

Feb. 1 — WWE Royal Rumble

Feb. 2 — NFL Pro Bowl

Feb. 9 — Super Bowl

Feb. 13-16 — Daytona 500

Feb. 16 — NBA All-Star Game

March 2 — Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

March 16-April 7 — March Madness

April 24-26 — NFL Draft

April 7-13 — Masters

April 19-20 — WWE Wrestlemania 41

May 3 — Kentucky Derby

May 15-18 — PGA Championship

May 25— Indianapolis 500

June 5-22 — NBA Finals

June 12-15 — US Open (golf)

June 23 — Stanley Cup Finals (last possible day)

June 30-July 13 — Wimbledon

July 5-27 — Tour de France

July 13-16 — MLB All-Star

July 19 — WNBA All-Star Game

Aug. 13-24 — Little League World Series

Aug. 25 - Sept. 7 — US Open (tennis)

Oct. 17 — WNBA Finals (last possible day)

TBD — World Series

Nov. 20-22 — Las Vegas Grand Prix

TBD — MLS Cup

ASTRONOMICAL EVENTS 2025 LIST Canva/Townsquare Media Illustration loading...

March 13-14 — Total lunar eclipse

April-May — meteor showers

July-September — best Milky Way sightings

Aug. 12 — Jupiter-Venus conjunction

Aug. 12-13 — Perseid meteor shower

Sept. 21 — Saturn opposition

Oct. 6-7 — Super Harvest Moon

Dec. 13-14 — Geminid meteor shower

ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS 2025 LIST Canva/Townsquare Media Illustration loading...

Jan. 23 — Oscars nominees

Jan. 23-Feb. 2 — Sundance Film Festival

Jan. 26 — The Critics Choice Awards

Feb. 2 — Grammys

Feb. 23 — Screen Actors Guild Awards

March 2 — Oscars

May 1 — Tony Awards nominations

May 13-24 — Cannes Film Festival

June 8 — Tony Awards

July 15 — Emmys nominations

Aug. 27-Sept. 6 — Venice International Film Festival

POLITICAL EVENTS 2025 LIST Canva/Townsquare Media Illustration loading...

Jan. 20 — Presidential Inauguration Day

June 3 — Deadline to apply for mail-in ballot by mail for Primary

June 9 @ 3 p.m. — Deadline for in-person mail-in ballot applications

June 10 — New Jersey primary voting day

Oct. 14 — Voter registration deadline (received by)

Oct. 25-Nov. 2 — Early voting

Oct. 28 — Absentee ballot request deadline (post received by)

Nov. 3 — Absentee ballot request deadline by 3 p.m. (received by, in-person)

Nov. 4 — Absentee ballot return deadline by 8 p.m. (received by, in-person)

Nov. 4 — New Jersey gubernatorial election day

Nov. 10 — Absentee ballot return deadline by 8 p.m. (received by, postmarked before/on election)

WEATHER 2025 LIST Canva/Townsquare Media Illustration loading...

Feb. 2 — Groundhog Day

March 1 — Meteorological spring (Astronomical spring — March 20)

June 1 — Meteorological summer (Astronomical summer — June 20)

Sept. 1 — Meteorological fall (Astronomical fall — Sept. 22)

Dec. 1 — Meteorological winter (Astronomical winter — Dec. 21)

RELIGION 2025 LIST Canva/Townsquare Media Illustration loading...

March 1 — First night of Ramadan

March 5 — Ash Wednesday

March 14 — Holi

March 17 (Monday) — St. Patrick's Day

March 30, 31 — Eid al-Fitr (determined by lunar calendar)

April 12 (Saturday) — Passover

April 13 — Palm Sunday

April 18 — Good Friday

April 20 — Orthodox Easter

April 20 — Easter Sunday

June 7 — Eid al-Adha

July 6 — Ashura

Sundown Sept. 22 - nightfall Sept. 24 — Rosh Hashanah

Sundown Oct. 1 - nightfall Oct. 2— Yom Kippur

Oct. 19-23 — Diwali

Dec. 15 (Monday) — Hanukkah (first day)

Dec. 24 (Wednesday) — Christmas Eve

Dec. 25 (Thursdayy) — Christmas

Dec. 26 — Kwanzaa (first day)

OTHER 2025 LIST Canva/Townsquare Media Illustration loading...

Jan. 29 — Lunar New Year

Feb. 14 — Valentine's Day

March 9 — Daylight Saving Time

April 1 — April Fools' Day

April 15— Tax Day

April 22 — Earth Day

May 5 — Cinco de Mayo

May 11 — Mother's Day

June 14 — Flag Day

June 15 — Father's Day

Oct. 31 — Halloween

Nov. 1 — All Saints' Day

Nov. 2 — All Souls' Day/Day of the Dead

Nov. 2 — Daylight Saving Time ends

Nov. 28 — Black Friday

Dec. 31 — New Year's Eve

