If you're anything like me, you're constantly looking at the month ahead and finalizing plans well in advance.
There's no doubt the process can get overwhelming, especially when you factor in people's differing religious beliefs and interests that could create scheduling obstacles. To help I've assembled a 2025 list of important dates, so nothing gets overlooked.
The list covers eight categories: holidays, sporting events, astronomical events, politics, the entertainment industry, weather, religion and "other." Each event's month and day(s) are included, so you have no independent research to do.
The holidays list includes dates that are federal holidays, while the religion list doesn't necessarily mean society has off.
With 2025 already underway, our list begins in the middle of January.
Monday, Jan. 20 — Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Monday, Feb. 17 — Presidents' Day
Monday, May 26 — Memorial Day
Thursday, June 19 — Juneteenth
Friday, July 4 — Independence Day
Monday, Sept. 1 — Labor Day
Monday, Oct. 13 — Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples' Day
Tuesday, Nov. 11 — Veterans Day
Thursday, Nov. 27 — Thanksgiving
Thursday, Dec. 25 — Christmas
Jan. 20 — College Football Playoff championship game
Feb. 1 — WWE Royal Rumble
Feb. 2 — NFL Pro Bowl
Feb. 9 — Super Bowl
Feb. 13-16 — Daytona 500
Feb. 16 — NBA All-Star Game
March 2 — Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
March 16-April 7 — March Madness
April 24-26 — NFL Draft
April 7-13 — Masters
April 19-20 — WWE Wrestlemania 41
May 3 — Kentucky Derby
May 15-18 — PGA Championship
May 25— Indianapolis 500
June 5-22 — NBA Finals
June 12-15 — US Open (golf)
June 23 — Stanley Cup Finals (last possible day)
June 30-July 13 — Wimbledon
July 5-27 — Tour de France
July 13-16 — MLB All-Star
July 19 — WNBA All-Star Game
Aug. 13-24 — Little League World Series
Aug. 25 - Sept. 7 — US Open (tennis)
Oct. 17 — WNBA Finals (last possible day)
TBD — World Series
Nov. 20-22 — Las Vegas Grand Prix
TBD — MLS Cup
March 13-14 — Total lunar eclipse
April-May — meteor showers
July-September — best Milky Way sightings
Aug. 12 — Jupiter-Venus conjunction
Aug. 12-13 — Perseid meteor shower
Sept. 21 — Saturn opposition
Oct. 6-7 — Super Harvest Moon
Dec. 13-14 — Geminid meteor shower
Jan. 23 — Oscars nominees
Jan. 23-Feb. 2 — Sundance Film Festival
Jan. 26 — The Critics Choice Awards
Feb. 2 — Grammys
Feb. 23 — Screen Actors Guild Awards
March 2 — Oscars
May 1 — Tony Awards nominations
May 13-24 — Cannes Film Festival
June 8 — Tony Awards
July 15 — Emmys nominations
Aug. 27-Sept. 6 — Venice International Film Festival
Jan. 20 — Presidential Inauguration Day
June 3 — Deadline to apply for mail-in ballot by mail for Primary
June 9 @ 3 p.m. — Deadline for in-person mail-in ballot applications
June 10 — New Jersey primary voting day
Oct. 14 — Voter registration deadline (received by)
Oct. 25-Nov. 2 — Early voting
Oct. 28 — Absentee ballot request deadline (post received by)
Nov. 3 — Absentee ballot request deadline by 3 p.m. (received by, in-person)
Nov. 4 — Absentee ballot return deadline by 8 p.m. (received by, in-person)
Nov. 4 — New Jersey gubernatorial election day
Nov. 10 — Absentee ballot return deadline by 8 p.m. (received by, postmarked before/on election)
Feb. 2 — Groundhog Day
March 1 — Meteorological spring (Astronomical spring — March 20)
June 1 — Meteorological summer (Astronomical summer — June 20)
Sept. 1 — Meteorological fall (Astronomical fall — Sept. 22)
Dec. 1 — Meteorological winter (Astronomical winter — Dec. 21)
March 1 — First night of Ramadan
March 5 — Ash Wednesday
March 14 — Holi
March 17 (Monday) — St. Patrick's Day
March 30, 31 — Eid al-Fitr (determined by lunar calendar)
April 12 (Saturday) — Passover
April 13 — Palm Sunday
April 18 — Good Friday
April 20 — Orthodox Easter
April 20 — Easter Sunday
June 7 — Eid al-Adha
July 6 — Ashura
Sundown Sept. 22 - nightfall Sept. 24 — Rosh Hashanah
Sundown Oct. 1 - nightfall Oct. 2— Yom Kippur
Oct. 19-23 — Diwali
Dec. 15 (Monday) — Hanukkah (first day)
Dec. 24 (Wednesday) — Christmas Eve
Dec. 25 (Thursdayy) — Christmas
Dec. 26 — Kwanzaa (first day)
Jan. 29 — Lunar New Year
Feb. 14 — Valentine's Day
March 9 — Daylight Saving Time
April 1 — April Fools' Day
April 15— Tax Day
April 22 — Earth Day
May 5 — Cinco de Mayo
May 11 — Mother's Day
June 14 — Flag Day
June 15 — Father's Day
Oct. 31 — Halloween
Nov. 1 — All Saints' Day
Nov. 2 — All Souls' Day/Day of the Dead
Nov. 2 — Daylight Saving Time ends
Nov. 28 — Black Friday
Dec. 31 — New Year's Eve
