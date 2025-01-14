☕Already open

TINTON FALLS — Full disclosure: I’m a coffee connoisseur and will almost always make an extra stop for coffee while shopping. However, if I can cut a corner and make one less stop, you better believe I will.

Some stores have mastered the customer convenience aspect, like Target and its partnership with Starbucks. Now handbag designer Coach is joining the lineup.

Coach is sipping on a new concept: designer coffee.

Out of all the stores across the U.S., the company chose to launch its Coach Coffee Shop at Monmouth County’s Jersey Shore Premium Outlets, which Patch was the first to report on.

“Inspired by Coach’s vision of expressive luxury and its goal to connect with consumers through experience beyond products, the coffee shop is the first food and beverage concept to open in North America and an opportunity for people to immerse themselves in the Coach lifestyle,” a Coach spokesperson said to NJ.com.

Coach shoppers already have access to the café — it opened inside the Coach outlet in December. Hours vary for the coffee shop, so check the times here.

This deviation from bags, wristlets and more isn’t a foreign concept for the designer. The Coach Restaurant is operating far away inside the Grand Indonesia West Mall.

Some Monmouth offerings

Coach Drip Blend

Espresso

Cold Brew

Flat White

Cappuccino

Matcha Latte

Iced Chai

Iced Black Tea

Blueberry Muffin

Croissant

