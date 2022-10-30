GALLOWAY — Job and business opportunities related to marijuana are expected to skyrocket in New Jersey as the state expands its legal adult-use market.

Stockton University is putting those opportunities on display Tuesday during a seven-hour career fair and business expo, in partnership with the New Jersey CannaBusiness Association.

Up to 30 related vendors are expected to be on site for the event at the Campus Center. Attendees will also have the opportunity to sit in on any number of panel discussions that will touch on topics such as the science of cannabis, employment in the industry, and the business of hemp.

"New Jersey had such a small medical cannabis program, we are on the path to probably increase our jobs by eightfold," said Rob Mejia, teaching specialist with cannabis studies at Stockton.

Most of the vendors come from the southern and central regions of New Jersey, but many of them have locations in northern New Jersey and other states, Mejia said.

New Jersey launched a legal recreational market for weed on Apr. 21, 2022. Its medical marijuana market had already been up and running for years, handling tens of thousands of patients.

Stockton introduced a minor in cannabis studies in 2018. This event will be Stockton's sixth to promote cannabis career opportunities.

"It is our responsibility as educators to ensure that our students have a wide knowledge base to prepare them for the ever-changing world, but also to give them enough skills to take advantage of novel employment opportunities," said Ekaterina Sedia, coordinator of the cannabis studies minor.

The event is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 1.

The event is free for students of an any institution of higher education. A general admission ticket is $25. Individuals can get tickets using this site.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

