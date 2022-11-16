Want to see Taylor Swift in New Jersey — good luck!

Millions of Taylor Swift fans brought the Ticketmaster website to crawl on Tuesday. It was so slow many thought the site has crashed.

Ticketmaster says the site did not crash, but, "There has been unprecedented demand for the TaylorSwiftTix Presale."

102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball - SHOW Getty Images for iHeartMedia loading...

Swift's "Eras" tour has 52 dates, with more possible. It is the singer's largest tour, and includes three dates at MetLife Stadium: May 26, 27 and 28.

In response to the huge demand, Ticketmaster says they will extend their presales.

If you are able to get into the que, "hang tight," says Ticketmaster, which also thanked customer for their "patience as we continue managing this huge demand."

2022 MTV VMAs – Show Getty Imagesfor MTV/Paramount Gl loading...

Only fans with a presale code are eligible to buy presale tickets. Ticketmaster says those with a code should used the link they received with the code, and not try to enter through the main Ticketmaster website. "This will ensure an optimal shopping experience," the company claims.

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Show Getty Images loading...

Getting into the que and getting the opportunity to buy tickets is only the first hurdle. Affording them is the other.

Prices were promoted as starting at $49 to $450. VIP packages are promoted for between $199 and $899.

However, much as New Jersey saw when tickets for Bruce Springsteen went on sale, demand is pushing prices much higher. Lower priced tickets may not be available at all, and other tickets are rising into the thousands of dollars.

Z100's Jingle Ball 2017 - SHOW Getty Images loading...

Swift already owns the record for gross ticket sales in North America. The "Eras" tour is likely to shatter that record as it comes right after the release of her record-breaking new album "Midnights."

The "Eras" tour kicks off in the U.S at Glendale, Arizona, on March 18 and is scheduled to end August 5 in Los Angeles.

Taylor Swift 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour Getty Images for TAS loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Inside Whitney Houston's $1.6 Million Home & Studio Take a look at the late Whitney Houston's longtime home and studio in New Jersey, now for sale.

Inside Scarlett Johansson's $1.8M NYC Penthouse Take a look inside Scarlett Johansson's longtime New York City penthouse, which she sold for $1.8 million.