Want to be an extra in the ‘Sopranos’ movie? Here’s how

How would you like to be in a movie? How about a Sopranos movie?

The Many Saints of Newark will be filming in Newark May 6th through May 8th at Branford Place. That's between Washington and Broad streets. Extras are needed! They're looking for men and women and children of all ages for a scene set in 1967. That's the year of the Newark riots.

If you're interested there will be a casting call at Express Newark. That's on the second floor at 54 Halsey Street in Newark . Be there Thursday, April 25. The casting call runs that day from 6pm to 9pm. It's best to be there by 6pm sharp. They don't take kindly to people being late, yous guys know what I'm sayin'? Fuggetaboutit!

Good luck! And don't forget us little people if you make it to the silver screen.

More from New Jersey 101.5