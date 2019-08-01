Want to be a skincare specialist? It’s NJ’s fastest-growing job

As the population ages, personal care aide jobs are rising the fastest in the United States, seeing a growth of more than 250% over the past 10 years.

But the leading job gainer is quite different in the Garden State.

Using U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data from 2009 to 2018, an analysis by real estate platform Commercial Cafe finds no job has grown greater in New Jersey than skincare specialist. New Jersey is the only state, according to the report, to record the field as its top gainer.

Skincare specialist jobs, which aim to cleanse and beautify a person's face and body, grew by 230% over the 10-year period, the analysis finds. The position does not appear on the list of jobs that grew by more than 100% nationally over the same period.

"It was only a matter of time before it took off," Jyoti Wadhia, director-owner of The Salon Professional Academy in Howell, said of the skincare field.

The beauty school has seen a sizable increase in the number of individuals interested in their skincare program, which includes teaching skills related to chemical peels, facials and microdermabrasion.

Social media has been a "game changer" for the field in the past 5 to 10 years, Wadhia added. People want to look good for the camera, so the world needs more people to help them achieve their ideal appearance.

The learning time required to earn certification in the field is significantly less than what's required for standard cosmetology or hairstyling. According to the Academy, many students can pay off their "debts" within one year of coming out of business school.

"You have the potential to earn six figures over time in this industry," said Sujal Wadhia, vice president-owner.

According to the Commercial Cafe analysis, 37.2% of New Jersey's 4,000,000 employees in 2018 worked in business-related jobs. About 15% worked in the industrial sector, and 14.3% in healthcare, including skincare specialists.

