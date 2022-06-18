Wan to sleep with giraffes in NJ? Six Flags’ Safari accepting overnight reservations

Six Flags Great Adventure has always been at the cutting edge of experiences for its guests. It's why we love them so much, but this new event looks to be TRULY incredible.

The park just announced that guests will be able to camp out overnight in the safari, located in Jackson, NJ.

Yes, I just said: you will be able to sleep in the Six Flags Great Aventure Safari... for an ENTIRE night.

It'll be like being in a real safari in Africa, except right here in our backyard in New Jersey.

The exclusive event, which will take place for one night only in July, features animal activities, giraffe feedings, and more appearances from other animals.

"All you have to do is bring your tent and sleeping bag to make memories that will last a lifetime," they say.

Considering we know that there are lions in the safari, you could literally go to bed that night listening to lions roar. Is that REALLY a lullaby?

So when is this big event?



It takes place on July 15. It'll run from 5:30 p.m. that night until 9:30 a.m. the following morning (July 16).

It costs $199.99 (+tax) per person. That includes all of the activities and meals while you're on the property.

They say there will be a movie under the stars (maybe Lion King?... I'm just guessing), and they'll be serving s'mores too. All guests must be over the age of 5. And guests under 18 must be accompanied by an adult, according to their rules.

Tickets are available right now on a first-come, first-serve basis. It will sell out, I am sure. So you can visit their website for more information and get your reservation right now. Click here for more info.

