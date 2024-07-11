You go to the grocery store to stock up on food, but come July 27, it’ll be the site of a job fair.

New Jersey will be one of six states participating in walk-up job fairs at most Price Rite Marketplace, ShopRite and The Fresh Grocer locations.

Interviews will happen on the spot from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. that Saturday. Management, part-time and full-time opportunities will be up for grabs. Wakefern Food Corp., a cooperative working with companies that manage these stores, touts the roles offer professional advancement, scholarships and tuition help.

To learn specifics about the upcoming event, visit the desired grocery chain’s website. On ShopRite’s website, for example, it mentions to head to customer service to then be led to the hiring spot. The website also lists sites not taking part later this month. The Fresh Grocer and Price Rite Marketplace websites also provide similar details.

Locations in Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, Maryland and Delaware are also scouting for more people. In New York, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market are other places to find the job fair.

