NJ supermarket chains will hold a job fair this weekend

Wakefern Food Corp, the nation’s largest retailer-owned cooperative has announced that two supermarket chains that it owns and operates, ShopRite and the Fresh Grocer, will be hosting job fairs on Saturday, March 11 for on-the-spot interviews and several available positions.

The walk-up job fair takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at store locations throughout New Jersey, as well as New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware, and Maryland.

Interested candidates can visit most participating stores to speak with a hiring representative for an immediate interview. Full-time, part-time, and management positions are available, depending on the location.

Available positions include general, perishable, front-end, and stocking clerks with flexible hours and a wide variety of cross-training to provide employees with the knowledge, and skills needed to work.

Training programs include a game-based training app, designed to provide a solid foundation so each potential employee can achieve their best.

Each job also offers opportunities for career growth.

Interested candidates can find out more about the job opportunities by checking online here.

There are currently 180 ShopRite stores in New Jersey and The Fresh Grocer has 12 locations across The Garden State and Pennsylvania.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

