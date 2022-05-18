Wait … what? National list ranks favorite pizza chains in NJ

Looking to grab a slice for dinner tonight or lunch tomorrow? In New Jersey, there are so many choices between pizza chains and local pizzerias.

So many choices, that this topic has often sparked a debate among New Jerseyans asking the dangerous question, "Where is the best pizza?"

According to a new report from TOP Agency, a leading market research firm tracking consumer preferences regarding the best pizza chain rankings, Little Caesars was the most popular pizza provider in 16 states.

These include Colorado, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

But not New Jersey.

It also found that America's love for pizza and visits to 12 of the largest pizza chains has grown in 2022 by 32%. New Yorkers' pizza consumption is now surpassed by 30 states and 54% of people surveyed agree that pizza should not have pineapple on it.

The report also broke down the top five pizza chain restaurants by state. You might be surprised which five made New Jersey's list. Check it out below.

Do you agree with number one?

#5 — Pizza Hut

#5 — Pizza Hut

#4 — Sbarro

#4 — Sbarro

#3 — Papa John's

#3 — Papa John's

#2 — Domino's

#2 — Domino's

#1 — Marco's Pizza

#1 — Marco's Pizza

Never heard of the No. 1 chain in New Jersey? There are eight Marco's Pizza locations in New Jersey:

8101 Tonnelle Avenue, North Bergen

180 Parsippany Road, Parsippany

2580 Pennington Road, Pennington

511 Berlin Cross Keys Road, Sicklerville

1 South Burnt Mill Road, Voorhees

3 East Evesham Road, Voorhees

201 Egg Harbor Road, Washington

1200 Harbor Boulevard, Weehawken

As far as New Jersey's neighbors are concerned, the top pizza chain in New York is Pizza Hut followed by Papa Murphy's, Domino's, Little Caesars, and Godfather's Pizza rounding out the top five.

In Pennsylvania, the most popular place to grab a slice at a chain shop is also Marco's Pizza. Little Caesars came in second followed by Domino's, Godfather's Pizza, and Papa John's.

For a complete list of top pizza chains by state, look here.

