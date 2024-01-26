🔵 There's a place in South Jersey that specializes in unique waffle creations

GLASSBORO — If waffles are your thing, whether it’s for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or a snack, do I have a place for you to check out in South Jersey.

It’s called Waffa! Theory, located at 304 Rowan Blvd in Glassboro.

Founded in 2021 by three sisters, Courteney Borguet, Nicole Jones, and Lauren Williams, the goal of Waffa Theory was to create a dessert experience that their five collective children would love, and their ideas and concepts grew from there, according to the sisters.

The grand opening was on Nov. 28, 2023.

Waffa! Theory’s mission is to elevate experiences from the everyday to the unique. That means never being satisfied to go with the flow, instead, they seek to bring out the special in everything that they offer.

Why waffles?

First, and foremost, it’s not just waffles that Waffa! Theory serves. It’s bubble waffles, which are unique. Their bubble waffles are trendy and highly customizable, and nobody else does it in South Jersey.

Bubble waffles look like a web of spheres that resemble little eggs or bubble wrap if you will. They taste sweeter and eggier than regular waffles.

“We saw that South Jersey needed a location that allowed customers to customize their meals and desserts just the way they wanted. Our menu allows customers to try new combinations and flavors with every visit,” Waffa! Theory said.

What are some signature waffle dishes?

Chicken N’ Waffa – A handheld version of a classic – popcorn chicken or shrimp sitting atop a mound of fries, drizzled with your choice of sauce and wrapped by a bubble waffle

Layered Waffa Pie – Two crispy bubble waffles smothered with a variety of sweet toppings

Breakfast Tower – The breakfast tower, part of Waffa! Theory’s all-day breakfast menu, is for those who like their breakfast with a knife and fork. The original bubble waffle is topped with your choice of eggs, cheese, and protein.

Waffa Jar – This is a true original. The bubbles from the bubble waffle are separated and layered with a delectable combination of sweet toppings.

Waffa Bites – The bites are flash-fried to achieve the perfect crisp and covered in a variety of toppings. Think a funnel cake, but better.

Are there plans to expand?

“We do have plans to expand Waffa! Theory brand, eventually. However, currently, we are focused on growing our first location in Glassboro. Waffa! Theory is the mothership brand that houses three other brands serving their variety of sweet and savory options,” the restaurant stated.

What else besides waffles?

Sweet Teazel’s Treatz – specializes in mouth-watering gourmet treats. The top-selling product is the Teazel Roll (sushi style). It’s basically a fun new take on Rice Krispy Treats. Styled as a sushi roll and packed with goodness. There are six different flavors: Churro, Cookies n’ Cream, Peanut Butter, Salted Caramel, S’mores, and Turtle.

Everywin Hot Chicken and Shrimp – serving its original recipe, hot honey chicken or shrimp that delivers a one-of-a-kind bold flavor. The top selling product is The Tower. It’s the original bubble waffle topped with eggs, cheese, and protein. Make it your own with three different egg types, 11 proteins, and 10 vegetable options.

Box n’ One Burgers and Dogs – All-American fare. Burgers, hot dogs, and sausages served up just the way you want it. The top-selling product is the Patty Melt. It’s topped with cheese, fried onions, sweet relish, and bacon, served on toasted sweet Hawaiian bread, and a side of fries.

Promotion

Waffa! Week is here. This promotion runs every first week of every month throughout 2024. But this is the first promotion, so it will be running until Feb. 8. Waffa! Theory is giving a free Rice Krispy Treat with every order for $10+.

For more delicious waffle options, check out the website.

Hours of Operation

Monday - Wednesday: 11:00 AM – 12:00 AM

Thursday - Saturday: 11:00 AM - 2:00 AM

Sunday: Closed

Enjoy!

