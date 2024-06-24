Visit these popular skate parks in NJ this summer
New Jersey isn’t exactly the first state you think of when it comes to skateboarding, but it’s more popular here than you think.
My 3-year-old son has a ton of interests right now and they change every day, but he’s becoming more intrigued with active sports, and the other day, he asked me for a skateboard.
As a millennial, the only thing I know about skateboarding is Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater video game and the big chunky Element skater shoes.
Also, my son is 3, not 13, do you know how much a skateboard is? So, to Five Below I went.
But there’s a chance he will want to continue this as he gets older and aside from teaching him how to skate in our driveway, I went to find the nearest skate park in our area.
It turns out that there are a ton throughout the state, who knew?
If you’re a skateboarder or have a little one interested, check out a few of the popular skateparks in the Garden State that you can visit:
North Jersey
Paterson Skatepark
Court Skatepark in Montclair
Hopatcong Skatepark
Rink Skatepark in Jersey City
Woodland Park Skatepark
Clifton Skatezone
Central Jersey
West Windsor Skatepark
Freehold Skatepark
South Brunswick Skatepark
Middlebush Park Skatepark in Somerset
Jackson Skatepark
Freedom Skate Park in Trenton
Jersey Shore
Neptune Skatepark
Reboot Highlands Skatepark
7 Presidents Skatepark in Long Branch
Sea Isle City Skatepark
Leonardo Skatepark in Bill Kunkel Memorial Park
Level Up Skatepark in Brick
Ocean City Skatepark
South Jersey
Edward Thornton Community Center Skatepark in Little Egg Harbor
Pennsauken Skate Park
Back Sov Skatepark in Atlantic City
LOOK: Best amusement parks in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Stacker
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.
Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.