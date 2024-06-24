Visit these popular skate parks in NJ this summer

New Jersey isn’t exactly the first state you think of when it comes to skateboarding, but it’s more popular here than you think.

My 3-year-old son has a ton of interests right now and they change every day, but he’s becoming more intrigued with active sports, and the other day, he asked me for a skateboard.

As a millennial, the only thing I know about skateboarding is Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater video game and the big chunky Element skater shoes.

Also, my son is 3, not 13, do you know how much a skateboard is? So, to Five Below I went.

But there’s a chance he will want to continue this as he gets older and aside from teaching him how to skate in our driveway, I went to find the nearest skate park in our area.

(Canva) (Canva) loading...

It turns out that there are a ton throughout the state, who knew?

If you’re a skateboarder or have a little one interested, check out a few of the popular skateparks in the Garden State that you can visit:

North Jersey

Paterson Skatepark

Court Skatepark in Montclair

Hopatcong Skatepark

Rink Skatepark in Jersey City

Woodland Park Skatepark

Clifton Skatezone

Central Jersey

West Windsor Skatepark

Freehold Skatepark

South Brunswick Skatepark

Middlebush Park Skatepark in Somerset

Jackson Skatepark

Freedom Skate Park in Trenton

Jersey Shore

Neptune Skatepark

Reboot Highlands Skatepark

7 Presidents Skatepark in Long Branch

Sea Isle City Skatepark

Leonardo Skatepark in Bill Kunkel Memorial Park



Level Up Skatepark in Brick

Ocean City Skatepark

South Jersey

Edward Thornton Community Center Skatepark in Little Egg Harbor

Pennsauken Skate Park

Back Sov Skatepark in Atlantic City

LOOK: Best amusement parks in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the best amusement parks in New Jersey using data from Tripadvisor Gallery Credit: Stacker

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.